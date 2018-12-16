Eruption of joy as US-looted church bells ring again on Philippine soil

A sleepy central Philippine town erupted in joy on Saturday as bells looted from its church more than a century ago by vengeful US troops were turned over to the community, and rang once again on their home soil.



Children waving bell-shaped signs and tearful residents in Balangiga welcomed home the three bells that are a deep local source of pride, and which the US flew to Manila this week after decades of urging by the Philippines.



"Nobody, but nobody, can claim a singular credit for the generous act of the Americans," Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said after ringing one of the bells.



"The bells are returned. The credit goes to the American people and to the Filipino people - period," he said, striking a rare positive tone regarding the nation's former colonial master.



American troops carted away the bronze objects as trophies, after razing the town and killing potentially thousands of Filipinos, in reprisal for a surprise 1901 attack that left 48 of their comrades dead.



For the people of Balangiga the bells are a symbol of the Philippines' long struggle for independence, and a dark chapter which is the subject of an annual re-enactment and remembrance event locally.



"It's not just me but the whole town is walking in the clouds because the bells are finally with us," 81-year-old Nemesio Duran told AFP. "We are the happiest people on Earth now," he added, noting he is descended from the boy who rang one of the bells, long said to have signalled the attack on the Americans.



The return of the bells prompted a massive street party in Balangiga with singing, children waving bell-shaped placards and even vendors selling wooden souvenir bells and T-shirts.



Yet Saturday's handover ceremony took place far from the town plaza that holds a monument with statues of the American soldiers having breakfast as the Filipino revolutionaries raise their machetes at the start of the onslaught.



Manila had pushed for the bells' return since at least the 1990s, with backing from Philippine presidents, its influential Catholic Church and supporters in the US.





