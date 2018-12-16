State elections forebode trouble for BJP in 2019 race

The battering delivered to the Bhratiya Janata Party in the recent Indian state elections has got the leadership thinking — will it be able to retain its parliamentary majority in New Delhi in 2019? After some other state elections earlier in the year returned a favorable mandate to the ruling party that has Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its frontrunner, senior BJP leaders thought next year's vote will be easy to win, but the elections results in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram announced on December 11 have forced it to introspect. BJP lost to the Congress party in three states where it was in power for years.



About three quarters of the seats the BJP won in the last general election came from eight states. But it has lost three of those states this year.



After taking office, Modi enacted reforms that significantly increased administrative efficiency, drew up a huge infrastructure plan, attracted investment by promoting "Make in India" initiative, and successfully introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST), which unified the tax structure.



India maintained the highest GDP growth rate among principal economies, but it was not significantly higher than what the previous Congress government under Manmohan Singh could achieve. Indians had very high expectations of Modi but found he could not work the magic. Economic reforms take time to deliver but citizens were not ready to wait.



Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in November launched a sharp attack on Modi, saying the prime minister broke every single promise he made, including that of being a "honest" prime minister. BJP lost to the Congress party in three states where it was in power for years. Indians had very high expectations of Modi but found he could not work the magic. Economic reforms take time to deliver but citizens were not ready to wait.



The Modi government invested more in infrastructure and city services. Investment bolstered economic growth that allowed India to surpass France to become the world's sixth largest economy in July.



People who work in industries like manufacturing and services benefit most from the growth. But for farmers the truth was different. They accused the Modi government of investing too little in agriculture and rural areas.



The infrastructure for agriculture in India is less developed and many farmers still make a living "depending on weather and climate." Farmers' lives have become harder over the four years BJP has been in power as the price of produce decreased while the cost of inputs like seeds and fertilizers kept rising.



Tens of thousands of farmers marched in multiple protests to the capital New Delhi demanding higher crop prices and better infrastructure for farming.



The opposition accused the government of being too close to corporate houses and ignoring the interests of the middle and lower classes.



Modi has been a member of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which claims the country's land, civilization, lifestyle and the country itself as belonging to Hindus. Hindu nationalism is the main ideology of the BJP, whose members come mostly from the RSS. After the general election in 2014, Hindu zealots demanded that India supplant secularism as the guiding principle of Indian society.



India is a diverse country where Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism, Sikhism, Jainism, Christianity and other religions coexist. Right-wing Hindu nationalism has not only intimidated believers of other religions, but is also opposed by liberal Hindus who promote secularism and believe right-wing ideology would foment splits and conflicts.



After state elections, the Congress said on Twitter democracy has won. "Thank you India, you have chosen love over hate, peace over violence & truth over lies. The victory is yours," read the tweet.



Adept at social mobilization, the RSS played an important role in BJP's win in 2014. The people took a liking to Modi after he took office. But the RSS was averse to Modi's popularity and foreign investment that it believes would damage India's culture, values and local economy. The BJP rather thinks election to election, while the RSS takes a long-term view of things and doesn't fight elections as it is not a political party.



RSS is mulling whether to continue supporting BJP in next year's general election.



Some local parties could leave the National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP because of internal differences. In the general election in 2014, the BJP won more than half the seats in the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of parliament.



The BJP will face challenges from the Congress and local parties in the general election. If it cannot win more than half the seats, the party will have to join hands with regional parties to form a coalition.

The author is a visiting senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, opinion@globaltimes.com.cn