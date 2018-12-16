China contributes to climate action rulebook adoption

The Conference of the Parties (COP24) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNCCC) closed in Katowice, Poland late Saturday night local time, after a delay of almost 30 hours.



Participant governments finally adopted a robust set of guidelines for implementing the landmark 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement.



"The implementation of the agreement will benefit people from all walks of life, especially the most vulnerable," read a statement sent to the Global Times on Sunday from the UNCCC.



The Chinese delegation at Katowice were active and constructive participants in the conference and made great contributions to the agreement.



During the conference, Xie Zhenhua, China's Special Representative on Climate Change Affairs attended high-level activities and negotiations with senior UN officials including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in order to outline China's vision and plan for the significant issues regarding implementation the Paris Agreement.



Meanwhile, Xie met with press and NGO representatives, and attended the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India and China) press conference, introducing the position of developing countries on climate change.



Li Ganjie, China's Minister of Ecology and Environment, also expressed China's attitude and stand in promoting the multilateral implementation process in his meeting with senior UN officials during the COP24 summit on December 3.



Greenpeace International Executive Director Jennifer Morgan, said in a statement sent to the Global Times after the conference that, "Over the last two weeks of complex negotiations, China was an enabler of a solid rulebook with binding common rules for transparency and review."



"These talks also showed China's increasing role as the principal broker between the developed and developing countries. This role helped to nudge developing countries into taking on more responsibilities," she said.



In an interview with Xinhua, UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa said China plays a "critical role" in tackling climate change, and is making "immense progress" in low-carbon technologies and policy work on emissions reduction.



China's carbon intensity, or the amount of carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP, declined by 46 percent in 2017 from the 2005 levels, meeting the government target of a 40-45 percent drop by 2020 ahead of schedule.



The China Pavilion held 25 side events in COP24, involving topics including low-carbon development and South-South cooperation.