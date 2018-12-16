China investigates major road accidents for improving safety measures

Public security authorities across China have conducted thorough investigations into 530 major road accidents in the first 11 months of this year in order to help improve preventive measures, the Ministry of Public Security
said Sunday.
Of the 530 cases that each claimed three to nine deaths, 506 have been settled, according to the ministry.
Data showed the root causes of 483 accidents were related to drivers, vehicles and enterprises, and 223 accidents were caused by road safety loopholes.
Relevant departments have been ordered to rectify the problems, said the ministry.