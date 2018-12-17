Why reform and opening-up is the only path for China

isn't a slogan, but China's actual path in the past four decades and Chinese society's firm faith. Deepening the policy is naturally within Chinese people's expectations, regardless of temporary hardship or external uncertainties.



China's system is not a mechanism by which to maintain the status quo, but rather to promote development. The Communist Party of China (CPC) always outlines clear periodical tasks and provides its citizens with development blueprints that ensure China grows at a rate much faster than the rest of the world.



From former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping to President Xi, CPC leaders have made astonishing progress in the past 40 years, and China's development speed is expected to remain atop the world's major powers in the foreseeable future. To further develop quickly and steadily, China must dig deep within its internal potential, mobilize society and turn the world into a stage for China's rise.



China has acknowledged that it should further develop its market economy and encourage the non-public sector and fair competition, as emphasized during a high-level symposium on private enterprises in November.



In 2018, China's reform and opening-up experienced one of its most complicated times in years in terms of the external environment. If Beijing were not categorically resolute in opening-up, it might rashly mobilize the country to confront Washington. Instead, China remains principled, patient and resilient, choosing to stand up to unfavorable forces.



The Chinese public should know that the current world order has changed profoundly compared with 40 years ago. Back then, China's international standing couldn't even compare with today's India, so it could express its needs in a simple way and win the West's support. But since Washington has now come to regard China as its major strategic rival, we must adapt to deal with unfamiliar risks and challenges from security to development.



As China encompasses unprecedented economic size and a new international standing, future reform and opening-up may be more dramatic. Some forces may try to influence Chinese society's understanding of the policy to win an ideological edge.



The CPC launched its policy of reform and opening-up, and has led its people to remarkable achievements in the 40 years since. The CPC's vision and political convictions play a decisive role in the policy's success. Rallying firmly around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi at its core is China's fundamental political guarantee against any changes.

