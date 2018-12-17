Brunei-China trade, investment ties see unprecedented increase: diplomat

In the past few years, Brunei-China ties have seen unprecedented increase in trade and investment, a diplomat said on Monday.



"China has strengthened its position at the top of the most important economic partners of the sultanate with the bilateral trade amounting to one billion US dollars in 2017," Russian Ambassador to Brunei Vladlen Semivolos said at the farewell reception for the outgoing Chinese Ambassador Yang Jian.



"This dynamic cooperation has been enhanced by various initiatives in collaboration, and Brunei- Guangxi Economic Corridor is definitely one of the most important of them. Among other ambitious bilateral projects are the development of Nanning-Brunei Agricultural Industrial Park and Guilin-Brunei Chinese Medicine Wellness Park, cultivation projects in rice farming, oyster culture and aquaculture," said the Russian envoy.

