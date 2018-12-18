China, Kuwait vow to implement consensus to enhance cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng called on China and Kuwait to "implement consensus reached by both heads of state to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen alignment of development strategies and promote the Belt and Road
construction."
Han made the remarks on Monday while meeting with Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwait's first deputy prime minister and defense minister.
Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during his state visit to China in July this year and reached a series of important consensus.
The establishment of a strategic partnership between China and Kuwait during the visit injected great vitality to bilateral ties, he added.
Han also encouraged both countries to intensify people-to-people exchanges and enhance coordination on regional and international issues.
Hailing the traditional friendship between Kuwait and China, Nasser said the two countries had always trusted and supported each other.
"Kuwait admires the remarkable achievements China has scored under the reform and opening-up policy," Nasser said. "Kuwait looks forward to learning from China's state governance experience and stands ready to participate in Belt and Road construction."