Russia's missile forces to get 100 pieces of new armament by year end

The Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RSMF) will receive about 100 new pieces of armament by the end of 2018, commander of the RSMF Sergei Karakaev said on Monday.



In an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, Karakaev said the Yars missile systems are included in the new armament.



According to Karakaev, the Dombarovsky division is set to be the first in Russia to be armed with the new Avangard hypersonic missile systems in 2019.



Within the framework of the state armament program, the most advanced Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is planned to be deployed in missile regiments of the Uzhur division in 2021, said Karakaev.



In his annual address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, President Vladimir Putin said Russia has been modernizing its strategic arsenal in response to the U.S. global deployment of missile defense systems.

