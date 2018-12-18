11 killed in factory fire in central China

Eleven people were killed in a factory fire in central China's Henan Province Monday, according to local authorities.



The fire broke out at around 11:10 a.m. at a pastoral company in the city of Shangqiu. It was put under control by around 2:15 p.m., according to the local government information office.



Initial investigations showed that three employees violated operation regulations, which led to the fire. All three are in custody.



Shangqiu has activated an emergency response and ordered safety inspection across the city.

