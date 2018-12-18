Li Keqiang meets Macao SAR chief executive

Premier Li Keqiang on Monday met with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Chui Sai On, who is on a duty visit to Beijing.
Vice Premier Han Zheng attended the meeting.
During the meeting, Li heard a report by Chui on Macao's situation and the SAR government's work.
Li said Macao had seen a relatively rapid growth in its economy and a consistent improvement in people's lives.
The unemployment rate in Macao remains low and the per capita gross domestic product of Macao ranks high globally.
Li said that he hoped the SAR could continue its economic restructuring, optimize its business environment and integrate the SAR's development into the development of the country.
Chui said Macao would actively take part in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road
Initiative.