BACOG holds 2nd Executive Committee meeting to gear up Beijing 2022 preparations

The Beijing Organizing Committee of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) has attached great importance to both construction and operation of venues during its second executive committee meeting here on Monday.



BOCOG president Cai Qi attended the meeting, saying that the year of 2019 will be decisive as all preparation efforts will be run in accordance with Games-oriented operations.



At the headquarter in the Shougang Industrial Park, BOCOG emphasized that the construction of venues should be completed to the highest standard and all operations be guided by strict requirements in running the Games.



According to BOCOG, Beijing 2022 will utilize 26 competition and non-competition venues located in three clusters of downtown Beijing, Yanqing district and neighboring Zhangjiakou.



Among them, three have been selected as the model venues, namely the National Aquatics Center or the "Water Cube", which will host curling events, the newly-built National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing and the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.



BOCOG also emphasized that coordination efforts will be further strengthened in all fields, including accommodation, transportation, security, selection of mascots, preparation for both opening and closing ceremonies, as well as testing events.

