Premier Li meets with HKSAR chief executive

Premier Li Keqiang on Monday met with Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam, who is on a duty visit to Beijing.
Vice Premier Han Zheng also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, Li heard a report on Hong Kong and the SAR government's work.
With the international situation undergoing complex changes, Hong Kong's economy has maintained steady growth, which was not easy to achieve, Li said.
Li noted that the HKSAR government had led the people of all sectors to participate in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road
, promote innovative technologies and solve public concerns.
Li expressed his hope that the HKSAR government would continue leading the society to maintain steady economic growth, improve people's livelihoods, and implement beneficial policies.
He also called for efforts to accelerate the building of an international innovation and technology hub, foster new economic growth drivers, and strengthen the competitiveness of Hong Kong.
Lam said Hong Kong would keep developing the economy, improve people's wellbeing, and take part in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road.