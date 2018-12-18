Google to invest 1 billion USD in new campus in New York City

Google will invest more than 1 billion US dollars to establish a new campus in New York City (NYC), the internet giant announced Monday, a move expected to solicit more talents and create thousands of jobs.



The planned campus, named Google Hudson Square, will encompass over 1.7 million square feet (roughly 158,000 square meters) as a result of lease agreements at 315 and 345 Hudson Street, as well as a letter of intent at 550 Washington Street, said Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat in a blog post.



Google Hudson Square has been pinned high hope as the primary location for the tech magnate's New York-based Global Business Organization. The company plans to move into the two Hudson Street buildings by 2020 and into the new building at Washington Street in 2022 once it is complete.



The plan marks the latest move of Google, which is headquartered in Mountain View in the western US state of California, to expand in burgeoning US East Coast to seek "diverse, world-class talent" and greater growth in US digital economy.



The expansion was followed by its purchase of the Manhattan Chelsea Market in 2.4 billion US dollars and the plan to lease additional space at Pier 57 at Hudson River Park earlier this year.



"In fact, we're growing faster outside the Bay Area than within it, and this year opened new offices and data centers in locations like Detroit, Boulder, Los Angeles, Tennessee and Alabama," Porat said.



With the investments in Google Chelsea and Google Hudson Square, the search giant believed it will be able to double its New York staff to more than 14,000 employees over the next decade.



With its first NYC office set up in 2000, Google now owns over 7,000 employees in its primary office bought for 1.8 billion dollars at Eighth Avenue. They work on a broad range of teams including Search, Ads, Maps, YouTube, Cloud, Technical Infrastructure, Sales, Partnerships and Research.



At present, Google ranks among the largest corporate office tenants and property buyers in Manhattan, with its current and planned office buildings straightly lining west from Eighth Avenue to the Hudson River.

