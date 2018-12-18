Friendship Cities forged between Shandong province of China, Bangkok

A visiting Shandong government delegation signed an agreement on the establishment of Friendship Cities with Thailand's Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Monday.



Yu Guoan, vice governor of Shandong province, said during the signing ceremony that the Friendship Cities established on Monday points out the direction of mutual cooperation in the future.



He expected the two sides, Shandong and Bangkok, to jointly boost cooperation in economy and trade, ocean, environmental protection and culture. He urged the Thai side to follow the latest developments in Shandong and join the East Asia Marine Cooperation Platform cooperation.



Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang noted that Bangkok and Shandong province have good foundations for further cooperation and the Bangkok government would consider relevant suggestions to boost more cooperation in city planning and environmental protection.



The signing ceremony was witnessed by Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Lyu Jian and Pinit Jarusombat, former deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and President of Thai-Chinese Cultural Relationship Council.

