CBOT soybean futures rise after Chinese purchases

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures traded mixed on Monday morning with soybean futures rising, as more export sales to China were reported last week.



Private exporters reported to the US Department of Agriculture sales of 1.43 million metric tons of soybeans for delivery to China last week.



China has been the top buyer of US soybeans. In response to the development, the most active January soybeans were up 5.25 cents at 9.0575 dollars per bushel as of 1615 GMT.



Meanwhile, March wheat was up 4 cents at 5.34 dollars per bushel. March corn was down 1.25 cents at 3.835 dollars per bushel.

