UN Afghan envoy sees real chance of peace talks with Taliban

The top UN envoy for Afghanistan on Monday saw a real chance of formal peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.



"The possibility of a negotiated end to the conflict has never been more real in the past 17 years than it is now," Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan, told the Security Council.



He saw political will on the side of the Afghan government and continued international support.



"On the Afghan side, a peace plan was presented by President (Mohammad Ashraf) Ghani at the Geneva Ministerial Conference (on Nov. 28). A team to negotiate directly with the Taliban was appointed. A senior peace advisory board representing a broader set of Afghan politicians to support the peace efforts was also announced. On Dec. 9, a new head of the Secretariat of the High Peace Council was appointed," said Yamamoto, who is also head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.



A key outcome of the Geneva Ministerial was the assurance of continued international support in the post-peace phase. The international community expressed their commitment to continue providing assistance to Afghanistan in the event that a peace agreement is reached with the Taliban, he said.

