Iran's FM says US conditions make bilateral negotiations unlikely

Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Monday that negotiations with the United States is unlikely after Washington set conditions for talks with Tehran.



Zarif released a video in his twitter, showing him answering questions on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2018 in the Qatari capital on Saturday.



"We will not talk to anybody who sets 12 conditions for us to talk to them after having violated a (UN) Security Council resolution that they sponsored themselves," Zarif told the US journalist Robin Wright.



The Iranian foreign minister was responding to a question about the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's list of conditions, which Washington expects Tehran to meet before any further talks to settle mutual problems.



It is the leaders of the US who must meet conditions before they talk to any other country, Zarif said.



One of the conditions that Pompeo laid out for any "new deal" with Tehran after US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from Iran's nuclear deal was that Iran should move its forces out of Syria.



Iran has said that the presence of its military advisers in Syria is "legal" at the request of Damascus to fight terrorism.

