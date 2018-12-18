Merkel welcomes COP24 outcome as "important signal for multilateralism"

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the agreement reached at the United Nations climate talks COP24 in Katowice as "an important signal for multilateralism", government spokesman Steffen Seibert said here on Monday.



According to Seibert, the outcome of the climate conference proves that it is possible to reach a "global consensus" on climate protection which is "particularly important" to countries suffering from the consequences of climate change.



On Saturday, 196 countries and the European Union agreed on a set of rules for the implementation of the Paris Climate Protection Agreement, which was adopted back in 2015. The agreement seeks to implement uniform measurements of CO2 emissions and regular reporting by the signatory countries.



"The negotiating partners in Katowice have thus shown that efforts in climate protection can be successful if the international community works together," said the spokesman.



Dieter Kempf, president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) said on Monday that the Katowice compromise was "urgently needed" for the implementation of the Paris climate protection agreement.



German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze remarked at the end of the UN conference in Katowice that "For the first time, we have achieved that not only half the world, but the entire world plays with open cards with regards to climate protection."

