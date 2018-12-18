EU supports deepening cooperation with Ukraine: media

The European Union (EU) supports deepening cooperation with Ukraine in certain areas, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency said on Monday, citing EU foreign affairs and security policy chief Federica Mogherini.



Speaking at a press conference after the 5th EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, Mogherini said that the EU stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine in such areas as energy, justice and internal affairs, customs and digital economy.



The EU also welcomes Ukraine's efforts to bring the regulations in those areas in line with European legislation, Mogherini said.



In September 2017, the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, which includes a free trade deal and a broad range of legislation and regulation topics, came into full force.



In August this year, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said his country was willing to deepen its practical cooperation with the EU under the Association Agreement in certain areas.

