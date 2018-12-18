Berlin Film Festival to award Honorary Golden Bear to Charlotte Rampling

The 69th Berlin International Film Festival, also known as the Berlinale, will award the Honorary Golden Bear to British film and theater actress Charlotte Rampling for her life's work, according to an official press release on Monday.



Charlotte Rampling's career has spanned more than 100 film and TV productions. She won the Silver Bear for Best Actress for her performance in the film "45 years" in 2015. In the same year she was nominated for an Academy Award.



The Berlinale will also pay homage to Rampling by showing a selection of her works, including Liliana Cavani's 1974 film "The Night Porter" on the occasion of the awarding of the Honorary Golden Bear on Feb. 14, according to the press release.

"I am pleased that we are dedicating this year's homage to the great artist Charlotte Rampling," said Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick. "With her work she stands for an unconventional and exciting cinema."



After training at the Royal Court Theater in 1965, Rampling began her film career in 1965. She has also starred in Woody Allen's "Stardust Memories" and recently in a 2018 film "Red Sparrow".



The 69th Berlin International Film Festival will be held from Feb. 7 to Feb. 17, 2019.

