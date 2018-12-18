Xi underscores Party leadership over all work

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed the leadership of the Communist Party of China over all work while calling for constantly enhancing and improving the Party's way of leadership at a gathering commemorating the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up.



The reform and opening-up in the past four decades has shown that leadership of the Party is the most essential attribute of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the greatest strength of this system, Xi said.



"It is by upholding the centralized, unified leadership of the Party that we have been able to achieve the historic transformation, usher in a new era of reform and opening-up, and embark on a new journey of great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," he said.



On the question of ensuring leadership by the Party, a fundamental principle that bears on the future of the Party and the country, all Party members and all the people must maintain a high degree of self-consciousness in terms of thinking, political orientation, and actions, Xi said.



No success of reform and opening-up comes easily. In the years to come, risks and challenges of all sorts are inevitable, he said.



"The Party must guide the overall situation and coordinate the work of all sides, remain committed to practicing scientific, democratic, and law-based governance...and see that China's ship of reform and opening up will break waves and sail on the right course," Xi said.

