Reform and opening-up remains norm throughout China's history: Xi

A review of the past several thousand years shows that reform and opening-up remains the norm throughout China's history, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.



Xi made the remarks at a gathering commemorating the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up.



Since ancient times, China has seen numerous movements aimed at strengthening the nation through reform, and the Chinese nation has engaged in interactions and cultural exchanges with foreign nations in a confident and broad-minded manner, Xi said.



Such profound historical and cultural heritage has dictated that the Chinese nation will continue to embrace the future through reform and opening-up, according to Xi.

