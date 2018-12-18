East China city uses high-tech in 'toilet revolution'

East China city recently adopted a facial recognition system and other technologies to modernize its public restrooms and better serve residents and tourists.



Xiaoshan district of Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province installed facial recognition sensors to prevent the waste of toilet paper. The sensors installed on toilet paper dispensers can recognize a person's face in three seconds and a piece of paper will be given. The same person can only ask for a second piece after 10 minutes, China National Radio (CNR) reported on Sunday.



Some modernized restrooms in Hangzhou are now equipped with an odor monitoring system and infrared visitor-flow sensors to facilitate cleaning and maintenance work. A central ventilation system has been installed to control the odor, local news outlet Zhejiang News reported.



Xiaoshan district also prepares to launch an online platform to support the operations of the toilets. Cleaners who find a water tap broken can report it on an app through a mobile phone, and the information will be sent to the repair, purchase and finance departments, CNR reported.



Some toilets use recyclable materials, reducing costs by 20 percent. Assembling such materials requires less construction workers and relocation will be quick and easy, said CNR.



Hangzhou's move is part of the city's three-year "toilet revolution" plan, which started in August to better serve urban and rural residents' basic needs. Xiaoshan district alone has built and upgraded 79 toilets in urban and 729 in rural areas.



The plan created "the third restroom" for mothers and infants, children and senior citizens. The male-female ratio of toilets has reached at least 1:1.5 and unisex toilets have been constructed to serve females at peak hours.



China's "toilet revolution" was launched in 2015. It installed or upgraded 68,000 toilets at tourist destinations, 19.3 percent more than originally planned in 2017. The "revolution" has now expanded beyond sightseeing spots to benefit residents, Beijing Business Today reported.

Global Times



