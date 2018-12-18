Zhangmu port between China and Nepal likely to reopen in May 2019

Residential houses at the Zhangmu port located in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, pictured in October 2011. Photo: VCG

Zhangmu port in Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, which was damaged in the 8.1-magnitude earthquake in Nepal in 2015, could reopen as soon as May 2019, a government official disclosed on Monday.The information was disclosed by Yang Guoliang, an official with the Tibet Autonomous Regional Department of Commerce, at a forum where a China-Nepal commercial report was released.According to the report, more than 80 percent of trade between China and Nepal was transported through the Zhangmu port before the earthquake. At that time, there often were freight cars from Nepal lining up on the mountain roads in the Zhangmu port. In nearby villages, many local people ran shops selling imported goods from Nepal. The earthquake, however, severely damaged the Zhangmu port, which was forced to close down.Statistics provided in the report also showed that the Nepal earthquake had been a blow to China and Nepal's bilateral trade. In 2014, bilateral trade between China and Nepal reached $2.33 billion, up by 3.4 percent on a yearly basis. But because of the earthquake, China-Nepal trade plunged to 866 million yuan ($125.6) in 2015, down by 62.89 percent year-on-year. The trade between the two countries slightly rebounded in 2016 and 2017, but never returned to 2014 levels.Yang told the Global Times that the Zhangmu port is likely to resume in May 2019. "There's a gap between the road conditions in China and Nepal. The two countries are still trying hard (to reopen)."China and Nepal also issued a joint statement in June after the visit by Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli to China, with both sides agreeing to reopen the Zhangmu port as soon as possible.Global Times