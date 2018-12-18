Chinese university cancels Aamir Khan’s on-campus event for not applying beforehand

Indian film director and actor Aamir Khan attends the Movies as Cultural Carriers for Building a Community of Shared Future for Mankind forum in Beijing on October 19, 2018. Photo: Li Hao/GT

A Chinese university cancelled Bollywood star Aamir Khan's fan meet on Monday evening, claiming it did not receive an application for the use of the school's facilities.The fan meet, which aims to promote Khan's film Thugs of Hindostan, was scheduled at 6 pm Monday at a Lavande Hotel on the Guangzhou campus of South China's Guangdong University of Finance and Economics (GUFE). Around 350 people were supposed to attend the event.But the Weibo account that promotes Khan's films announced at about 7 pm that the fan meet was cancelled by the school "unilaterally" because "the students were overly enthusiastic."The post angered many students, who said the university did not know about the event at all before Monday.Many students said they waited outside the place for over an hour."It is obviously the organizer's fault for not applying to the school to use an on-campus building," net user Swim Xinzhu, a student from GUFE, said.A GUFE employee told the Global Times Tuesday morning that the school did not know about the promotional event until Monday."The message was spread only among a small group of students through social media. The school only knew about it when students talked about the event hours before it was about to take place," she said."We have held similar events before and there would be no issue if the organizer had reported in advance," the employee said, noting Lavande Hotel is affiliated with the school.The hotel is not spacious and the school stopped the event for safety reasons, the employee explained through the phone.The organizer's deputy manager, a Beijing-based film-promoting company, reposted the Weibo post by Khan's film account, saying they were contacting the film crew and the school to figure out what caused the poor communication.The fan meet was soon relocated to a Four Seasons hotel not far from the campus and ended around 11 pm on Monday.