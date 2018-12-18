5 injured in helicopter hard landing in Russia's Siberia

A Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing in the Tomsk Region in Siberia on Sunday, injuring five people on board, the Russian Emergency Ministry's Tomsk branch said.



The Tomsk branch said in a press release that it received information at 10:05 a.m. Moscow time (0705 GMT) that a Mi-8 made a hard landing when approaching the helicopter platform of the Kedrovy City Industrial Zone.



The chopper carrying 22 passengers and three crew members was traveling from the Mayskoye oilfield in the Tomsk Region's Kargasoksky district to Kedrovy, it said.



Sputnik said the injured have received medical treatment and the incident was possibly caused by a landing gear failure.

