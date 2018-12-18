Acropolis maquette made with Lego bricks seen in Athens, Greece

The Acropolis maquette made with Lego bricks is seen at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 17, 2018. The Acropolis maquette is a donation from the Nicholson Museum of Sydney. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

A visitor looks at the Acropolis maquette made with Lego bricks at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 17, 2018. The Acropolis maquette is a donation from the Nicholson Museum of Sydney. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

The Acropolis maquette made with Lego bricks is seen at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 17, 2018. The Acropolis maquette is a donation from the Nicholson Museum of Sydney. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Visitors look at the Acropolis maquette made with Lego bricks at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 17, 2018. The Acropolis maquette is a donation from the Nicholson Museum of Sydney. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

The Acropolis maquette made with Lego bricks is seen at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 17, 2018. The Acropolis maquette is a donation from the Nicholson Museum of Sydney. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

The Parthenon maquette made with Lego bricks is seen at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 17, 2018. The Acropolis maquette is a donation from the Nicholson Museum of Sydney. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)