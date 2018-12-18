Acropolis maquette made with Lego bricks seen in Athens, Greece

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/18 14:17:18

The Acropolis maquette made with Lego bricks is seen at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 17, 2018. The Acropolis maquette is a donation from the Nicholson Museum of Sydney. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


 

The Parthenon maquette made with Lego bricks is seen at the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 17, 2018. The Acropolis maquette is a donation from the Nicholson Museum of Sydney. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


 

