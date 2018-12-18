China's achievements of 40 years' reform, opening-up remarkable, Russian Communist leader says

China has scored remarkable achievements with global significance since it adopted the policy of reform and opening-up 40 years ago, said Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov.



In a recent interview with Xinhua, Zyuganov recalled that for China, the beginning of the 20th century was a time of suffering and humiliation.



"A huge country with a history of many thousands of years, which gave the world masterpieces of culture and art, languished under the burden of semi-colony. Foreign predators tore the country apart, plundering its wealth," he said.



In 1949, an event of world significance happened -- the People's Republic of China was founded and the Chinese people began to build socialism, he said, adding that China, however, continued to face serious difficulties, mainly poverty.



Zyuganov said the reform and opening-up has made it possible for China to solve the problem and about 740 million people were brought out of poverty over the past 40 years.



"It is deeply symbolic that a decisive contribution to the struggle against poverty on a global scale was made by a country that does not abandon the socialist path of development," the Communist leader said.



Meanwhile, China has set medium- and long-term development goals, he added, brushing away Western doubt that China might fail to attain them.



"China is developing despite the malicious statements of ill-wishers who predict a 'hard landing,' if not a collapse. The best answer to such slander is Beijing's success," he said.



In his eyes, high-tech industries are developing at the fastest pace in China today. He said that almost every day he hears news about China's achievements in science and technology.



"A very important result of the policy of reform and opening-up is that it actually goes beyond the borders of the country," Zyuganov said.



In his view, modern China is not just a full-fledged member of the world community but also a country that has an increasing influence on global stage.



As a leader in industrial development, a major global trader and a country with an economic growth rate about twice the world average, China is the leading driver of the global economy, he said.



"It is extremely important to note that China does not talk with other countries from a position of strength," but instead it builds relationships in such a way that cooperation becomes beneficial for all parties, he said.



"It does not demand political concessions in exchange for economic assistance. It does not blackmail nor threaten," added Zyuganov.

