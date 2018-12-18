Citizens in Hangzhou bathe in a giant hotpot in chilly winter

Citizens in Hangzhou take a bath in a giant "hotpot" in chilly winter with a diameter of 5 meters. The hotpot is divided into two sections; chili peppers, and lettuce, mushroom and medlar. The residents take a bath in such a hotpot while enjoying their own hotpot at the same time.

Citizens in Hangzhou take a bath in a giant "hotpot" in chilly winter with a diameter of 5 meters. The hotpot is divided into two sections; chili peppers, and lettuce, mushroom and medlar. The residents take a bath in such a hotpot while enjoying their own hotpot at the same time.