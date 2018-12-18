Leading domestic construction machinery group launches new cloud platform

Guests and representatives join the launch of Han Yun at the conference on December 13. Photo: Courtesy of XCMG

The first Industrial Internet Platform Innovation, Development and Integration Promotion Conference was held in Beijing on December 13, during which the achievements of domestic industrial internet innovation, development and integration were presented. The Chinese construction machinery industrial group Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG) announced at the event that they newly released its cloud platform - Han Yun, which can provide advanced solutions to data connectivity across industries and regions. The inspector of information and software services division of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Li Ying, the director of China Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team Yin Libo, and the general manager of XCMG Yang Dongsheng attended the event.