Camellia oil made with traditional methods quite popular in market

Villager Tan Han checks the extracted camellia oil, also known as tea seed oil, in Licha Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2018. Camellia oil made with traditional methods by workshops in the village is quite popular in market because of its better quality and longer guarantee. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

Villager Tan Han arranges powder of camellia seeds for oil extraction in Licha Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2018. Camellia oil made with traditional methods by workshops in the village is quite popular in market because of its better quality and longer guarantee. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

Yang Qiqing, a 68-year-old villager, adjusts the steel to extract camellia oil, also known as tea seed oil, in Licha Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2018. Camellia oil made with traditional methods by workshops in the village is quite popular in market because of its better quality and longer guarantee. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

Villager Tan Han steams camellia seeds for oil extraction in Licha Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2018. Camellia oil made with traditional methods by workshops in the village is quite popular in market because of its better quality and longer guarantee. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

Yang Qiqing, a 68-year-old villager, ties up straws to extract camellia oil, also known as tea seed oil, in Licha Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2018. Camellia oil made with traditional methods by workshops in the village is quite popular in market because of its better quality and longer guarantee. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

Villager Yang Liangfu dries camellia seeds for oil extraction in Licha Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2018. Camellia oil made with traditional methods by workshops in the village is quite popular in market because of its better quality and longer guarantee. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)

A worker fills a bottle with camellia oil, also known as tea seed oil, in Licha Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 17, 2018. Camellia oil made with traditional methods by workshops in the village is quite popular in market because of its better quality and longer guarantee. (Xinhua/Huang Yongdan)