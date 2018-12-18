Xinjiang to offer houses, bonuses to attract talent to local government

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/18 19:53:40





Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture offers a 120-square-meter house to PhD holders who sign a five-year contract with local governments or their affiliated public institutions. Master's and bachelor's degree holders will be given houses of 100 and 80 square meters, respectively, the local government said.



Graduates who choose not to avail of the free house can live in a free apartment and receive a housing bonus of up to 500,000 yuan ($72,500) after their five-year service. They will also be given an annual home leave of 30 days. If family members come to visit them, air or train tickets will be subsidized.



The prefecture also plans recruitment trips in December this year and March 2019 to inland universities, including those in Beijing, Central China's Hubei and Henan and East China's Jiangsu provinces.



Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang, promised to offer 25,000 yuan and 35,000 yuan to master's and doctoral degree holders, respectively, plus free housing. And those who purchase houses in the city will receive a subsidy of 100,000 yuan.



The city has held six recruitment fairs at inland universities. It also launched a special plan last month to attract people who specialize in clean energy, new construction materials and agricultural tourism, the Urumqi government's website said.



Xinjiang's Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture launched a three-year plan to attract 1,000 master's graduates. The plan has attracted 661 master's degree holders in six months. Before the plan, the prefecture had 1,315 master's degree holders among 68,000 officials, the China News Service reported.



