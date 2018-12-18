CONMEBOL doubles Copa Libertadores prize money

The prize pot for the Copa ­Libertadores will more than double next year, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said Monday, but the continental championship will still trail a long way behind the European Champions League.



Clubs competing in South America's premier club competition will share $161.9 million in 2019, up 56 percent from $103.85 million this year, with the champions expected to bank at least $20.4 million, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez said.



"Our administration is keeping its promise to generate more value for South American football and reinvesting it in development," Dominguez said at the draw for the 2019 tournament in Paraguay.



By comparison, UEFA will distribute 1.94 billion Euros ($2.20 billion) to the clubs that qualified for the Champions League group stage in 2018-19.



Titleholders River Plate were drawn in a group alongside Internacional (Brazil), Alianza Lima (Peru), and another qualifier when the draw was made for the 2019 tournament on Monday.



Runners-up Boca Juniors play Athletico Paranaense (Brazil), Jorge Wilsterman (Bolivia), and Colombian side Tolima.



Some 47 teams will take part in the competition, which kicks off on January 22 and ends in Santiago, Chile on November 23.



