China unveil 25-player training squad

China unveiled the squad for the last training session ahead of the 2019 Asian Cup on Monday, with star keeper Zeng Cheng excluded.



The Guangzhou Evergrande keeper was sidelined with an ankle injury, a torn ligament he sustained at a session with the national team earlier this month.



The sudden departure of Zeng, believed the No.1 between the sticks for China, has troubled Marcello Lippi for the goalie pick, as the 25-man list includes four keepers instead of the traditional three.



Wang Dalei of Shandong Luneng, expected to undergo surgery in Germany during the Chinese Super League season break, was summoned immediately to replace Zeng.



Midfielder Zhang Xiuwei, 22, who was in the previous 28-man squad, missed the cut with an injury that affected his performance at training. Another player excluded from the 25-man squad is defender Fan Xiaodong of Changchun Yatai.



The team gathered Tuesday in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province before departure to Doha, ­Qatar to get used to the Middle Eastern weather. The Asian Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates from January 5 to February 1.



China now ranked 76th in the latest FIFA world rankings, seventh in Asia.



The Dragons' best result at the Asian Cup was two runners-­up finishes - in 1984 in Singapore and 2004 when they played at home. But the 2004 result was followed by two consecutive group-stage eliminations for China.



The last Asian Cup in 2015 saw China reach the quarter­finals, only to be defeated by the hosts and eventual winners Australia.



China face Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines and South Korea in Group C of the 2019 Asian Cup.



Though there is no official statement from the Chinese Football Association that Lippi will depart after the Asian Cup, the Italian World Cup winner has said he will go back to Italy after finishing his current contract.



He took over the team in 2016 and instilled an immediate tactical improvement. But Lippi's reputation was gradually undermined by unconvincing results against underdogs in friendly matches.



China are scheduled to play Iraq on Sunday in Doha before facing Jordan in the city five days later. After the two friendlies, the 25-man squad will be reduced to a final 23-man version for the Asian Cup.