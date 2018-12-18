WTA offers rankings protection

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) will offer greater rankings protection to mothers returning to the tour after giving birth and introduce a modernized dress rule as part of new rules announced Monday for next season.



The changes address issues that came up in 2018 when former world No.1 Serena Williams, who returned to action after giving birth, was ­unseeded for some events and caused an uproar with a black, skin-tight bodysuit she wore at the French Open.



But after gathering feedback from players, the WTA said its board of directors approved changes that will allow players out of competition for 52 weeks or longer to use their Special Ranking in 12 tournaments.



A player returning from pregnancy will have a three-year period to use her Special Ranking, which will now begin at the birth of the child. For players who would qualify for a seeded position in the draw, the updated rule will ensure they will not face a seed in the opening rounds whether returning from pregnancy or injury.



Williams' world ranking had fallen to No.451 when she was not seeded at the French Open. She was, however, seeded 25th at this year's Wimbledon despite being ranked outside the world's top 32 ­players.



Among other rule changes is the rollout of a 25-second shot clock between points at premier events in 2019, with a full rollout for all WTA tournaments in 2020, in a bid to speed up the pace of play.



