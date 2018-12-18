Gionee’s fate in balance, may affect trademark value in India

Employees at work in Gionee's industrial park in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province, in May 2016. Photo: VCG

Shenzhen-based smartphone producer Gionee, whose bankruptcy is being considered by a local court in South China's Guangdong Province, may go into liquidation, according to some media reports.An analyst told the Global Times on Tuesday that such an outcome would be a huge loss because the company's trademarks, which are also recognized in India, could disappear.The Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court in recent days reportedly accepted the bankruptcy liquidation application filed by a subsidiary of Guangdong Huaxing Bank against Gionee because "Gionee apparently lacks the ability to pay back debts," leading to market speculation that the debt-ridden company is headed for bankruptcy liquidation.Gionee had not responded to an interview request from the Global Times as of press time. But yicai.com quoted Gionee as saying that the court just accepted the bankruptcy liquidation application, but it has not yet decided."Gionee's main direction is still bankruptcy restructuring," a staff member said.But while Gionee's creditors would be better off in restructuring than liquidation, it's unlikely the company will find a "white knight," according to industry insiders. The company's senior managers have spent almost a year looking for such a rescue bid, yet nothing has come up."The value of Gionee could be several times higher in restructuring than liquidation because the vendor could maintain a certain scale of operations based on its current resources, including its brand, marketing network, capital pool and technology," said a report by Fuhai Yintao Asset Management, which has signed a restructuring advisory agreement with Gionee, said yicai.com.Hao Junbo, a Beijing-based lawyer, told the Global Times on Tuesday that one of the most valuable assets of Gionee - not just in China but also in overseas markets such as India - is its trademark. "Bankruptcy liquidation means that the trademark, unless transferred to other owner, might disappear. This would be a huge loss" and restructuring would be a better alternative, according to Hao.Gionee planned earlier this year to sell part of its India business to local handset maker Karbonn Mobile, hindustantimes.com reported. The move came after 21jingji.com reported that its chairman Liu Lirong lost millions of yuan in company funds last year when gambling in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands. Those losses led to Gionee's financial woes, the reports said.By the end of 2017, the company, founded in 2002, had debt of 8.05 billion yuan ($1.17 billion), said another yicai.com report.