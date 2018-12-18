US law will ‘trap’ Taiwan: analysts

Only friendly relations with mainland would give island promising devt.

The Asia Reassurance Initiative Act passed by the US Congress on the Taiwan question, including offering the island regular arms sales, was slammed by Chinese observers as a "trap" for the island and would lead to a dilemma for the island in the long run.



The US Senate passed the Act on December 4 and the House of Representatives on December 12. It awaits US President Donald Trump's signature.



The Act assured China's Taiwan island of getting regular arms sales from the US "tailored to meet the existing and likely future threats" from the Chinese mainland. It also includes the Taiwan Travel Act which encourages the mutual visit of "high-level officials" be tween Taiwan and the US.



Taiwan's "foreign affairs ministry" said on Tuesday that Taiwan and the US share common values and goals and Taiwan is willing to cooperate with the US and nearby neighbors with common values to jointly promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.



The Taiwan "foreign affairs ministry" expressed gratitude to the US in the press release on Tuesday for its support to the island of Taiwan and restated its desire to deepen cooperation with the US in various fields.



Analysts told the Global Times that by pandering to the US, the "Tsai Ing-wen administration" is bringing the island to a "dilemma" and risking the well-being of Taiwan people in the battle between the US and China.



"The Tsai administration" is attempting to shift the attention of Taiwan people away from the inability of the Democratic Progressive Party and seek re-election in 2020 with US protection, Yang Lixian, a specially-appointed research fellow at the Beijing-based Research Center on Cross-Straits Relations, told the Global Times.



The cost of US protection is that Taiwan has to purchase outdated weapons from the US which could barely function in actual combat, Yang noted.



The act also states that the US is committed to supporting "the close economic, political, and security relationship" and to "counter efforts to change the status quo and to support a peaceful resolution" acceptable to both sides of the Straits.



"It is a US trap to isolate Taiwan island from the Chinese mainland. The US uses Taiwan as a card in China-US relations, but the island will eventually be discarded by the US, which only pursues its own interests in the region," Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times.



"The Tsai administration" should understand that only friendly relations with the Chinese mainland would give Taiwan a promising development, Song said.



Song warned that the act was passed during the truce in trade frictions between China and the US, and if the US overplays the Taiwan card as a bargaining chip, it will backfire.



Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press briefing on December 12 that the act's content severely violates the one-China policy and three China-US joint communiqués.



The Taiwan question was labeled by US think tank Council on Foreign Relations as a Tier II concern on US-China relations in 2019, the first time for the Taiwan-related question to be included in the survey results.

