Military personnel honored for reform role

Several military personnel were among 100 Chinese honored at a grand gathering on Tuesday to celebrate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up for their war-preparedness.



They were given medals as reform pioneers.



As outstanding representatives of the 2 million Chinese military personnel, four made significant contributions to the country in the ground force, navy, air force and space exploration over the past four decades.



Wei Changjin, a war hero who safeguarded the peaceful environment for reform and opening-up, singlehandedly held his post for 11 hours in the Sino-Vietnamese war in 1985, and was injured by a shrapnel to his left eye.



Jiang Jiaji, an example of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's innovative real-combat tactics, is the first pilot to win the Golden Helmet, the air force's most real combat-oriented competition, for three times.



China's most advanced stealth fighter jet, J-20, is ready to join other Chinese fighter jets like the J-10C and the J-16.



Jing Haipeng, the only Chinese who has gone into space for three times, holds the record for the longest time spent in space in China.



Dai Mingmeng, who helped develop the combat capability of the aircraft carrier, is the first Chinese pilot to successfully land and take off on the country's aircraft carrier with the J-15 fighter jet, then began developing carrier-based fighter jet commanders and drillmasters.



China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, is in service and a domestically made carrier is expected to join soon.



The awards again show that war-preparedness and winning capability are the core values of the Chinese military, which does not go against the peace and development theme.



Building a strong national defense and powerful armed forces is part of China's modernization drive and guarantees China's peaceful development, according to a China's military white paper published in 2015.

