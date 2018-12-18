Tour boat service in Thailand

Chinese and Thai companies signed three documents on Monday at northern Thailand's Chiang Saen port in a bid to develop boat trip service along the Lancang-Mekong river, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.



China's Yunnan Provincial Tourism Investment Co and Thailand's New Chiang Saen Group Co were the major signatories of these cooperative documents, which cover marketing a current boat service on the river that takes tourists to sites in Thailand, Laos and Myanmar in a single-day trip.



They will also launch a boat service from Chiang Saen port in northern Thailand to Jinghong in Southwest China's Yunnan Province and also to Luang Prabang of Laos and Kengtung of Myanmar, the report said.





