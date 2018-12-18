Dongfeng to expand in Russia

Chinese automaker Dongfeng Motor Corp is planning to enter the Russian market to offer car-sharing services, a media report said.



Wang Peng, general manager of Dongfeng's Russia branch, said that the company is talking with Russian car-sharing companies in an effort to cater to the development strategy of the Russian car industry, domestic news site cankaoxiaoxi.com reported on Tuesday.



Wang said that the company is considering plans for localized production in Russia, according to the report.



The number of companies that provide car-sharing service in Russia stood at 15 by the autumn of this year, with more than 13,000 cars.





