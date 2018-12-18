Japan should drop Cold War mentality: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying called on Japan to drop its old-fashioned mentality toward China's defense after Tokyo stipulated a massive increase in the defense budget for the next five years, citing "concerns over China."
The plan assumes defense spending at a record 27.47 trillion yen ($244 billion) through to March 2024.
Shinzo Abe's government argues the spending is necessary given the growing defense challenges in the region including tensions with North Korea
and particularly "strong concerns" about China's alleged militarization.
"The contents of the Japanese documents on China are still out of date," Hua said of Japan's newly approved defense plan on Tuesday.
"They are making irresponsible remarks about China's normal national defense construction and military activities, inciting false threats and inciting a Cold War mentality."
Japan's defense budget has been on the rise under Abe, who took office in 2012. For historical reasons, Japan's military moves concern its Asian neighbors, especially China and the Koreas.
"We urge Japan to adhere to the policy commitment of 'specializing in defense,' adhere to the path of peaceful development and act cautiously in the field of military security," Hua said.
The new five-year defense plan, approved on Tuesday, also calls for an upgrade to two flat-top Izumo-class destroyers into aircraft carriers that can launch fighters from a short take-off and with vertical landing abilities like the F-35B stealth fighter.
The move is controversial in Japan as critics argue it shifts Tokyo further from its commitment to strict defensive capabilities under Japan's post-World War II pacifist constitution.
Japan had its all aircraft carriers destroyed or dismantled during and after World War II. The 248-meter-long Izumo-class ships are as big as any of Japan's aircraft carriers in World War II, Reuters reported.
In a separate plan endorsed by the cabinet on Tuesday, Japan said it would buy 42 F-35 fighter jets over the next decade from the US.
They will need reinforced decks to withstand the heat blast from F-35 engines and could be fitted with ramps to aid short takeoffs, two Japanese defense ministry officials told Reuters.