Private investment up

Private investment has maintained sound growth momentum this year thanks to policies to support private capital, the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), China's top economic planner, said on Tuesday.
From January to November, private investment in the Chinese market rose 8.7 percent year-on-year, up 3 percentage points compared with the same period last year, the NDRC figures showed.
Private investment in the manufacturing sector rose 10.3 percent on a yearly basis, an increase of 6.2 percentage points year-on-year, according to the NDRC.
Investment in sectors such as rail transportation, computers and other electronic equipment manufacturing, and education maintained rapid growth, the NDRC said.