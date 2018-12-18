US probes e-cigarettes

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) filed a complaint on December 10 covering certain Chinese electronic nicotine delivery systems and components thereof, according to information released by China's Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) on Tuesday.
The ITC filed the complaint under Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, on behalf of Juul Labs Inc of San Francisco, by reason of infringement of certain claims of US patents, the MOFCOM said.
The probe involves six Chinese companies including Shenzhen Yibo Technology Co, ALD Group and Shenzhen Joecig Technology Co, according to a post on federalregister.gov on Thursday.