India’s attitude toward Huawei, ZTE shows contradictory mentality on working with China: expert

Indian actor and actress showcase Huawei smartphones at a launch of flagship Honor 8 in October 2016 in New Delhi, India. File photo: VCG





India's telecom industry has been wrestling with the idea of excluding Chinese suppliers such as Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp from government network procurement, which reflects India's contradictory mentality in dealing with China, a Chinese expert said on Tuesday.



An Indian telecom export body has sent a request to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, proposing a procurement ban on equipment made by Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE from government networks due to rising security concerns, the Press Trust of India reported on Monday.



However, a separate industry association - the Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI) - defended the Chinese suppliers, claiming that it acknowledges and appreciates the presence of Huawei in the forefront of 5G innovation, according to a statement the COAI sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.



In a letter to the Department of Telecommunications' secretary on Monday, the COAI said "they [Huawei] are suitably equipped to prepare operators and the industry to build 5G capabilities in operations, in organization and most importantly in the ecosystem and to ensure they are fully compliant with all government requirements," the statement said.



"This twisted attitude reflects India's overall mentality concerning China-related issues," Tian Guangqiang, assistant research fellow with the National Institute of International Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



On the one hand, India is eager to learn from China's development model, especially in infrastructure and telecommunications, where the nation has already gained an edge in global competition, he said.



On the other hand, India is worried about the rise of China due to historical factors, which is the unhealthy mindset of a weaker state, Tian noted.



Huawei said it receives full support from the Indian government and industry partners, and it has a proven track record of doing business in the country, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times on Tuesday. "We'll continue to work closely with the Indian government and other industry stakeholders," it said.



"An important lesson China learned from 40 years of reform and opening-up is continuing to promote reform with an open-minded attitude," Tian said, noting that India should develop a superpower mentality before it becomes a superpower.