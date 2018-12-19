Russia, Iran, Turkey agree on convening first Syrian constitutional body meeting early next year

The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey said on Tuesday they have agreed to make efforts at convening the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in early 2019.



In a joint statement read out here after the three ministers' meeting with U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura, they said the work of the new body "should be governed by a sense of compromise and constructive engagement".



"The ministers agreed to take efforts aimed at convening the first session of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva early next year," Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced.



Minutes after the Foreign Minsters' readout, the UN envoy also briefed the press, saying that his consultations with the foreign ministers of the "three important countries" were a key part to fundamentally advance the possibility of establishing a Syrian-owned, Syrian-led, UN-facilitated constitutional committee.



"The three Foreign Ministers offered a significant joint input regarding the constitutional committee," he noted.



According to the special envoy, there is still "an extra mile" to go in the marathon effort to ensure the necessary package for a credible, balanced and inclusive constitutional committee.



He said he will further consult with the UN Secretary-General in New York and brief the Security Council this Thursday.

