Former provincial legislator expelled from CPC, office

Li Jianhua, a former senior legislator in northwest China's Gansu Province, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of discipline and laws, according to a statement by the top anti-graft body Tuesday.



The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission conducted an investigation into Li, former deputy Party secretary and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Gansu Provincial People's Congress.



The probe found that Li accepted banquet invitations that might have resulted in unfairness in his fulfillment of duties.



Li refused to tell the truth when responding to the supervisor's inquiry and interfered in the selection and appointment of officials, according to the statement.



Li was also found to have accepted gifts and money, taken advantage of his positions to seek personal benefits and engaged in sex trade.



"As a senior official of the CPC, Li lost his commitment to Party principles and neglected his responsibilities. The case should be dealt with seriously," the statement said.



Since Li reported his violations to authorities, returned all his illicit gains and showed sincere remorse, the CCDI proposed a lenient punishment.

