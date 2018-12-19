Belgian King to suspend PM's cabinet resignation decision

After Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel visited the King on Tuesday evening to submit the resignation of his government, King Philippe announced that he was holding "his decision in abeyance".



The most likely outcome now is that the King will make a final decision once consultations are held and after they find "the lowest common denominator between the parties," reported the local newspaper Le Soir.



The prime minister announced on Tuesday night the resignation of his center-right government, nine days after the departure of Flemish nationalist ministers who opposed Belgium's support of the UN Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.



The head of the government called in the parliament on Tuesday afternoon to constitute a "coalition of good will" in order to maintain political work and stability until the elections of May 26, 2019.



While the prime minister made some advancements on certain topics, the commitments seemed far too vague to the opposition.



Later in the evening, shortly before 8 p.m., the prime minister took the floor to announce that he was going to the King to submit his resignation and that of his government.





