White House clarifies position on possible extradition of Turkish cleric

US President Donald Trump told his Turkish counterpart that his administration will "take a look at" a possible extradition of a US-based Turkish cleric with no commitment made, said the White House on Tuesday.



The White House's clarification came after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Trump told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan weeks ago that Washington was "working on extraditing" Fethullah Gulen, whom the Turkish government blamed for a 2016 coup attempt.



"The only thing he (Trump) said is that we would take a look at it," Sarah Sanders, the White House spokesperson, told reporters at a daily briefing.



"Nothing further at this point beyond that... nothing committal at all in that process," the spokesperson added.



The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding a coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.



Ankara has been tightening operations against suspects linked to the Gulen movement.

