UN Security Council voices concern over pre-election incidents in DRC

The Security Council on Tuesday expressed concern over incidents in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) just days before presidential and parliamentary elections.



In a press statement, the members of the Security Council called on the DRC government to swiftly investigate these incidents, some of which resulted in the loss of life and significant damage.



They reiterated their call on all parties -- government and opposition -- to engage peacefully and constructively in the electoral process, in order to ensure transparent, peaceful and credible elections and to preserve peace and stability in the DRC and the region.



They further called for the importance of ensuring the safety and security of candidates and voters during the campaign period.



The council members urged all parties to continue to reject violence of any kind, exercise maximum restraint in their actions and statements by refraining from provocations such as violence and violent speeches and to address their differences peacefully.



They urged all Congolese stakeholders to create all necessary conditions to ensure a violence-free environment conducive to the peaceful conduct of political activities, to ensure that the elections take place with the requisite conditions of transparency and credibility, and are conducted in accordance with the DRC's international obligations.



"It is essential that all Congolese actors participate peacefully and constructively in the electoral process, with full respect for the Dec. 31, 2016 Agreement confidence-building measures."



The council members further called on all political players in the DRC to uphold the freedom of expression, assembly and unhindered campaigning which, they said, are the hallmarks of the democratic exercise of the will of the people during this period.



They underlined the importance of the entire Congolese political class and the institutions responsible for organizing elections remaining committed to ensuring the success of the electoral process, leading to a peaceful transfer of power.



The Dec. 23 elections constitute a historic opportunity for the first democratic and peaceful transfer of power, the consolidation of stability and the creation of the conditions for development in the country, said the statement.



DRC elections were long overdue. The Dec. 31, 2016 Agreement allowed President Joseph Kabila, who has been in power since 2001, to stay on after his term of office had expired, on the condition that elections would be held within 2017.



But elections were delayed on the grounds of logistics, triggering unrest. In November 2017, the country's electoral commission published an electoral calendar for the combined presidential, legislative and provincial elections for Dec. 23, 2018.

