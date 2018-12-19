UN Security Council EU members reaffirm commitment to two-state solution

European Union members on the UN Security Council on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to the internationally agreed parameters for a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



"We ... would like to reiterate once more and emphasize the EU's strong continued commitment to the internationally agreed parameters for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East based on international law, relevant UN resolutions and previous agreements," said the countries in a statement.



Any peace plan that fails to recognize these internationally agreed parameters would risk being condemned to failure, said the statement, in probable reference to a new Middle East peace plan yet to be unveiled by the US administration.



The statement was read to reporters by Karel van Oosterom, the Dutch ambassador to the United Nations, on behalf of the eight EU countries of Britain, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland -- the current EU members on the Security Council -- and Belgium, Germany, and Italy.



Belgium and Germany will become council members next year. Italy split a two-year council term with the Netherlands.



The EU is truly convinced that the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as the capital of both states, which meets Israeli and Palestinian security needs and Palestinian aspirations for statehood and sovereignty, is the only viable and realistic way to end the conflict and achieve just and lasting peace, said the statement.



The EU will continue to work toward that end with both parties, and its regional and international partners, according to the statement.



There is a pressing need for a political horizon to be restored. That is why the EU and its member states in past months have been so vocal in reconfirming their united, consolidated position in support for the two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the future capital of both states, said the statement released before a Security Council meeting on the Palestinian question.



At Tuesday's Security Council meeting, US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley talked about the Trump administration's new Middle East peace plan.



"Unlike previous attempts at addressing this conflict, this plan is not just a few pages, containing unspecific and unimaginative guidelines. It is much longer. It contains much more thoughtful detail. It brings new elements to the discussion, taking advantage of the new world of technology that we live in," she said.



"It recognizes the realities on the ground in the Middle East have changed -- and changed in very powerful and important ways. It embraces the reality that things can be done today that were previously unthinkable. This plan will be different from all previous ones," Haley said.



Haley, who did not give details of the plan, said it contains both elements that the two parties like and dislike. She asked them to focus on the elements that they like and encourage negotiations to move forward.



"It is time we faced a hard truth: both sides would benefit greatly from a peace agreement, but the Palestinians would benefit more, and the Israelis would risk more," she said.



The Trump administration's decision a year ago to relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem triggered massive violence in Gaza and the West Bank as well as global condemnation.

